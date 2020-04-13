Wisconsin voters approve Marsey’s Law constitutional amendment

Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly supported an amendment to the state’s constitution which will bolster the rights of crime victims in the state.

The Marsy’s Law amendment was approved by two consecutive sessions of the legislature, in 2017 and 2019, before going before state voters in the April 7 election.

The amendment is named after Marsy Nicholas, who was murdered in 1983 in California, by an ex-boyfriend who had been stalking her. A week after her death, the man confronted Nicholas’ family in a grocery store after being released on bail.

The amendment is similar to others that have been passed in several other states.