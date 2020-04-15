Wisconsin’s Baun had diluted test sample at Scouting Combine

Former Wisconsin Badger linebacker Zach Baun has informed all 32 NFL teams that he had a diluted urine sample at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, it’s a red flag as it pertains to league drug testing mechanisms.

Schefter said a diluted sample doesn’t prove the presence of a banned substance, it typically constitutes a failed test.

Under the NFL’s previous collective bargaining agreement, the diluted sample would have counted as a strike against Baun, but Schefter noted it will not be under the newly approved CBA. It likely means that Baun’s draft status will not be affected. The new CBA puts weight on treatment more than punishment.

Baun reportedly attributed the finding to drinking too much water for weigh-in purposes, attempting to drive up his weight to impress talent evaluators.

Baun is projected to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round of the NFL Draft, which starts a week from Thursday. The former Brown Deer High School star registered 12 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 tackles for loss last season. He was named first-team all-Big Ten and a second team All-American by the Associated Press following last season.