Wisconsin’s Taylor goes to Indianapolis in Round 2 of NFL Draft

Two-time Doak Walker award winner Jonathan Taylor is the third running back off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Wisconsin Badger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the ninth pick in the second round, 41st overall. The Colts traded up to select Taylor, sending a fourth round pick to Cleveland for the rights to the selection.

Taylor became the first FBS player to rush for at least 6,000 yards in just three seasons.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU was the first running back off the board, with the final pick of the first round to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Detroit Lions made De’Andre Swift of Georgia the second running back off the board with the 3rd pick in round two, 35th overall.

Taylor averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season, racking up 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. For the first time in his career, Taylor became a part of the Badgers passing game out of the backfield, catching 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

Taylor finished his career in Madison with 6,174 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns in his three seasons.