Friday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests increased slightly Friday as testing capacity continues to increase.

The positive percentage ticked up to 5.1% from Thursday’s 5%, with nearly 10,000 people tested in the prior 24 hour period.

CORRECTED: Up more than 500 #COVID19_WI cases since yesterday and another 9 deaths. Take a look at the data: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/CfD8optcdx — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 22, 2020

The Department of Health Services reported more than 500 new cases Friday, compared to Thursday’s 388 new cases. There have now been more than 14,500 confirmed cases, and nine deaths related to COVID-19. A total of 496 lives have been lost to coronavirus in Wisconsin.