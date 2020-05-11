AHL cancels remainder of season (AUDIO)

The American Hockey League announced on Monday that the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The AHL’s standings, sorted by points percentage, and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

They own the best record in the league at 41-14-5-3, good for 91 points and a .714 points percentage. They will take home the regular season titles for the Central Division, Western Conference, and the entire AHL.

The Admirals have been in the top spot in the league since their team record 13-game winning streak from November 2 through December 1. They conclude their remarkable 50th season with the most wins, fewest regulation losses, highest points percentage, and the only team with at least 90 points. Milwaukee allowed the fewest goals in the league (141), scored the second most (211) for an amazing +70 goal differential.

AUDIO: Admirals owner Harris Turer says this decision was a matter of time :21

AUDIO: Turer is asked why make the decision now? :19