American Legion Baseball cancels 2020 season (AUDIO)

The American Legion Department of Wisconsin has canceled Legion Baseball in the state for the 2020 season.

The recommendation was made by the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Association (WALBA) Board of Directors on a video conference May 6. The Department Executive Committee then made the final decision on May 9. It marks the first time since 1927 the Department of Wisconsin will not crown an American Legion Baseball champion.

A total of 24 other states have canceled its American Legion Baseball program for 2020 as of May.

Wisconsin Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison said, “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.” Facility availability, travel concerns and the uncertainty on when sporting events will be allowed in Wisconsin contributed to the decision.

A total of 217 teams participated in Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball program in 2019 and Mathison said they had anticipated fielding 230 or more programs in 2020 before the cancellation of the season.

AUDIO: Roger Mathison said this is one of the toughest decisions he has had to make :19

AUDIO: Roger Mathison said there’s a lot of frustrated players and families :17

AUDIO: Roger Mathison said he’s not sure if there will be a new normal for Legion Baseball moving forward :15