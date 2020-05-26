Badger football adds 4-star tight end

Wisconsin football is adding a four-star recruit from Ohio for 2021. Tight end Jack Pugh announced his commitment on Memorial Day to play for the Badgers.

Push also had offers from Michigan, Penn State, Indiana among others. His older brother Trey is a tight end at Northwestern.

The 6’5 Pugh focused on basketball during his first two years of high school before joining the football team last fall. But despite the lack of experience, Pugh received nearly two dozen offers.

UW now has 11 known commitments for the 2021 class, although Pugh is the first tight end.