Big Ten extends suspension date

The Big Ten Conference announced today (Monday) that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.

This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.  The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on-and-off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

 