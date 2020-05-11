Caufield named Big Ten men’s hockey Freshman of the Year

Wisconsin men’s hockey standout Cole Caufield was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Monday. Caufield and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk were named first-team All-Big Ten, and forward Roman Ahcan and defenseman K’Andre Miller were named to the honorable mention team for men’s hockey.

Caufield, who won the Big Ten scoring title with 24 points in Big Ten play, was also named to the All-Freshman Team.

The 15th overall pick by the Montreal Canadians in the 2019 NHL Draft, Caufield led the Badgers and the Big Ten in all games, and shared the national lead among freshmen with 19 goals, while leading the Badgers and ranking second among Big Ten players with 36 overall points. His 36 points shared third in the nation among freshmen.

The Stevens Point native becomes the second Badger to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year (Trent Frederic – 2017) and the seventh named a league rookie including the program’s WCHA days.

Wisconsin Rookie/Freshman of the Year Award winners

Mark Johnson – 1977 WCHA

Mike Richter – 1986 WCHA

Curtis Joseph – 1989 WCHA

Jim Carey – 1993 WCHA

Dany Heatley – 2000 WCHA

Trent Frederic – 2017 Big Ten

Cole Caufield – 2020 Big Ten

Caufield also won the 2020 Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year Award for the Badgers.