Chinese province sends PPE to Wisconsin

Wisconsin getting some personal protective equipment from China. Governor Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin has received a donation of 10,000 procedural masks and 1,000 medical outfits from its sister state of Heilongjiang Province in communist China, to help grow the state’s supply of personal protective equipment.

Wisconsin has had a sister state relationship with the province in the totalitarian state’s northeast region since 1982. The state of Wisconsin is still seeking additional PPE supplies and other needed resources through its donor/buyback website at “covid 19 supplies-dot-w-i-dot-gov-backslash donations.”

The death toll from COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues to inch up. The state Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 304 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths in Wisconsin.

The new cases bring the statewide total to 7,964 cases and 339 deaths as of Sunday. One-thousand-608 people, or 20 percent of those with confirmed cases, have been hospitalized. Nearly 78,000 test results have been negative, and five counties still have no confirmed cases.