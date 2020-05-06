Community testing for COVID-19 steps up in Wisconsin

We’re hearing a lot about “community testing” in Wisconsin’s COVID-19 efforts, and the reasons for that are pretty straightforward.

“One of the keys to opening up Wisconsin (under the Evers’ administration’s Badger Bounce Back program) is to know who has the virus, and to make sure that those who have the virus are isolated, and that their contacts who may be about to become ill are quarantined,” Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday.

“This is a new approach, because we have been able to increase our capacity for testing so dramatically in Wisconsin,” she said. “So why we need community testing sites is because in order for us to know where the virus is, and to know that we can protect anyone who has COVID-19, we need to dramatically increase access to testing.”

Willems Van Dijk said Wisconsin is now among the top five states for testing capacity.