Decision on Wisconsin State Fair at end of month as Minnesota fair is cancelled

Organizers with the Wisconsin State Fair are waiting until the end of May, to make a decision on whether or not to move ahead with August’s fair. That’s according to an email obtained by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

“As the State Fair Park Board of Directors continue to work with staff and government officials on the safety of mass gatherings related to COVID-19, we have decided to put a hold on sending agreements until a decision has been made regarding the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair,” the email said.

John Yingling of the fair board said earlier this month that the sticking point is crowd size. The fair can draw 140-thousand people on a good weekend, which would make social distancing impossible.

On Friday, officials in St. Paul announced that this year’s Minnesota State Fair, which is popular with many residents from western Wisconsin, has been cancelled.

Minnesota State Fair general manager speaks about the cancellation of the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Learn more: https://t.co/4ZpZSVwrIHhttps://t.co/iP4JSyZ7yS via @YouTube — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) May 22, 2020