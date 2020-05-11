DHS still hiring contact tracers

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is continuing to take applications for contact tracers – individuals who will follow up with people who have positive tests for COVID-19. DHS Secretary designee Andrea Palm says qualifications are straightforward, but critical.

“Qualifications like good communications skills, being able to have tough conversations, as these are not easy situations where you’re talking about folks life and safety,” Palm said. “Good customer service, good ability to interact with folks who are really going to have a lot of questions about what they need to do.”

Palm said DHS is well on the way to meeting the goal of hiring one-thousand contact tracers, although more bilingual applicants are needed.