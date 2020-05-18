Disabled voters file federal lawsuit over botched ballots and voting in Spring Election

A group of disabled Wisconsinites is filing a lawsuit against the state elections commission over its handling of the Spring Elections.

The lawsuit is being filed by a group of immunocompromised voters who were either forced to go to the polls in person on April 7th or had issues casting their absentee ballots.

The federal lawsuit, filed with the help of the group Protect Democracy, seeks to have absentee ballots sent to all voters in the presidential election in November, to ensure that the elections commission is ready to get poll workers to everywhere in the state, and to increase in person absentee voting opportunities.