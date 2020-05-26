DMV estimates 250,000 may renew licenses online

It’s estimated that nearly 250,000 Wisconsin drivers could renew their licenses online this year. The Department of Motor Vehicles started a program earlier this month to cut back on the number of in-person visits to state offices during the coronavirus pandemic.

To renew online, drivers must have a regular Class-D license with no medical restrictions or further deterioration of their vision. The DMV has also extended the expiration date for about 80 thousand drivers who haven’t been able to renew their licenses while the governor’s Safer at Home order was in effect.