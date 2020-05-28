Wisconsin Radio Network

Evers announces $200 million grant program for local & tribal governments

Governor Tony Evers is directing 200 million dollars of federal CARES Act money to Wisconsin’s local and tribal governments.

Evers announced the “Routes to Recovery” effort on Wednesday. “Of the 200 million dollars, ten million dollars will be allocated to Wisconsin tribal nations, with the remaining funds being distributed to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town.”

The money is to be used for unexpected expenses associated with the pandemic that haven’t already been covered through other state virus response efforts. How much a local government gets will be based on its population. The Wisconsin Department of Administration is administering the grant program. There’s a guaranteed minimum $5,000 allocation.