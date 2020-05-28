Evers announces $200 million grant program for local & tribal governments

Governor Tony Evers is directing 200 million dollars of federal CARES Act money to Wisconsin’s local and tribal governments.

Evers announced the “Routes to Recovery” effort on Wednesday. “Of the 200 million dollars, ten million dollars will be allocated to Wisconsin tribal nations, with the remaining funds being distributed to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town.”

Our local governments are on the frontline of responding to this pandemic. Today we announced our Routes to Recovery grant program to ensure our communities can continue doing the important work of responding to #COVID19 in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/i6cc2mxcmk — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 27, 2020

The money is to be used for unexpected expenses associated with the pandemic that haven’t already been covered through other state virus response efforts. How much a local government gets will be based on its population. The Wisconsin Department of Administration is administering the grant program. There’s a guaranteed minimum $5,000 allocation.