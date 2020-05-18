Evers says emergency rule for COVID-19 response will take time

Governor Tony Evers says it’s going to take some time to craft emergency rules to manage Wisconsin’s coronavis response

“I have to put this in context, emergency rules take a long time and it’s a very arcane process, so . . . it’ll be at least to weeks before something’s done.”

Evers, on WISN TV’s UpFront program Sunday, said not to expect Republican legislative leaders to go for anything that looks like the Safer at Home order. Evers spoke with Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald last week, to discuss the process of writing pandemic response emergency rules for the state.

“The leaders told me quite specifically that they’re not going to entertain any restrictions or anything that would change the present situation, where we have multiple counties and multiple municipalities. So I just want to make sure people understand there’s no grand bargain that’s going to be found out of this process.”

Evers said he’ll continue to focus on testing and tracing, and making sure frontline medical workers have adequate personal protective equipment.

The Department of Health Services Friday filed the paperwork with the state legislature to create rules for a new coronavirus emergency order. The goals are to “box in” the virus, and reopen Wisconsin’s economy “without undue risk.” The legislature will have to approve the new rules before DHS can issue a new emergency order. A number of Republicans say they don’t like the scope that’s being proposed.