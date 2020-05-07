Favre starts repaying money to Mississippi

Former Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is paying back $1.1 million in welfare money to the state of Mississippi. Favre received the money for appearances, promotions, autographs and speaking engagements that he hadn’t fulfilled.

Favre reportedly paid $500,000 of that money on Wednesday and plans to repay the rest in installments over the next few months.

The money reportedly came from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program in 2017 and 2018.

The director of the non-profit group has been indicted, but Favre is not facing any charges.