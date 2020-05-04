First falcons of the season hatch at We Energies power plant

There’s two new additions to the family at a power plant near Milwaukee.

We Energies says the first two peregrine falcons of the season have hatched at Valley Power Plant. Spokeswoman Allison Trouy says it’s a fresh piece of good news.

“The rest of us are kind of dealing with some crazy times, but nature is going on just as it normally does so it’s really nice and refreshing I think to be able to watch these birds live out their lives.”

Since the nesting program started in the mid nineties, more than 400 falcons have been born, raised and banded at power plants in Wisconsin.

“You know we want to make the communities where we live and serve a better place, and this is one way of doing that by helping to restore an endangered species in Wisconsin,” says Trouy.

Those nest boxes make the perfect habitat for the endangered birds, because they live and hunt in high places along rivers where many of the state’s power plants are located.

You can help name the birds this year by voting online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SquawktheVote.