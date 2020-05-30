Former Badger hockey star, Rob Andringa passes away

Madison native and former Wisconsin Badger hockey standout Rob Andringa passed away on Friday after a long battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 51.

Andringa played in a program-record 179 games from 1987-’91. He finished seventh on the all-time list for assists by a Badger defenseman with 88. Andringa was 10th all-time in points for a UW defenseman with 103.

Andringa helped UW win the 1990 NCAA title under Jeff Sauer and later served as an analyst on both radio and television broadcasts for Wisconsin men’s hockey. He partnered with Brian Posick on WIBA Radio in Madison to call the three overtime win (1-0) over Cornell in the 2006 NCAA Regional in Green Bay, then went on to call the Final Four wins over Maine and Boston College as the Badgers captured their sixth NCAA Frozen Four Championship.

Andringa was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in December 2017. He entered hospice care earlier this month.

Andringa was survived by his wife, Christi, and three children, Jack, Carson and Dara.

Rob represented the program, as well as the sport like a true champion. He was always friendly and outgoing, always willing to give up his time for a picture, an autograph and even a conversation. Always smiling and enjoying life, Andringa will be missed greatly and remembered fondly!