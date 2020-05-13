Fravert, Gard honored by WBCA

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Adam Fravert has been selected the NCAA Division III Public School Men’s Player of the Year, while UW-Platteville head coach Jeff Gard was tabbed the NCAA Division II-III Men’s Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) for the 2019-20 season.

Fravert, the WIAC Co-Player of the year, led the conference with 8.8 rebounds a game and ranked third in scoring at 18.4 points a game. Fravert started all 29 games for the Titans, scoring in double figures 27 times. He wrapped up his 115-game career ranked second in program history with 158 blocks, third with 802 rebounds, fourth with 312 assists and 11th with 1,459 points.

Gard, the WIAC Coach of the Year, led the Pioneers to the regular-season conference title for the 21st time in program history. UW-Platteville also made its third straight NCAA appearance – and 13th overall – and recorded 23 wins, which are the second most for the program in the last 21 years.

Marquette’s Markus Howard captured the WBCA Division 1 Player of the Year. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard received the top coaching honor in Division 1 and Gard’s staff of Alando Tucker, Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Howard Moore captured staff of the year honors.