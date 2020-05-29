Wisconsin Radio Network

Friday COVID-19 numbers-record numbers of tests and confirmed cases

Amid ongoing increased testing, Wisconsin on Friday set single day records, for COVID-19 test results and confirmed positive cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 13,602 tests completed, nearly 3,000 more than the previous one day record.

There were 733 confirmed positive cases, for a daily positive percentage of 5.3%. There are now 17,707 confirmed cases. Eighteen additional deaths brings to 568 the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to the pandemic.