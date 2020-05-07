Green & Gold softball game postponed

The 20th annual Green & Gold Charity Softball game that had been scheduled to be played at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, June 7 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

The organizers of the Green & Gold Charity Softball game are hopeful that the event will be able to be rescheduled for later this summer and are currently working on a new date for this year’s game. A new date and more details will be shared as soon as that information is available.

All tickets that have already been purchased for the event will be valid for the to-be-determined rescheduled date. The game and all ticket sales will benefit multiple charities in Northeastern Wisconsin, including causes impacted by COVID-19.