Head of state grocery association wants Governor Evers to consider WMC plan

The head of the Wisconsin Grocers Association is hoping things get better soon when it comes to Safer At Home, but he doesn’t want to rush things.

CEO Brandon Scholz says that while it would be nice to just open up all of Wisconsin’s businesses, there’s got to be controls in place to keep people safe.

“That’s more than reasonable to expect. The Department of Health Services has got to keep the pressure on to diminish the spread and and limited and it eventually stop it.”

Scholz says the Back to Business plan laid out by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce offers up a good guideline to start with.

“We do believe that it’s important to get Wisconsin back moving again, and we agree with the governor too that this just isn’t going to happen overnight. You have to take steps to get there.”

“We think those are things that can be done in conjunction with other steps to bring people back to work to bring their spending back into our economy to get people off unemployment rolls, says Scholz.

He says that while some of his member stores have started requesting that customers wear masks inside, he won’t be putting out that recommendation, and wants to leave it up to his members to decide.