Keselowski wins Coca Cola 600

The race was delayed by more than an hour by rain before Brad Keselowski picked up his first NASCAR Cup victory of the season by winning the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson finished second, but would later be disqualified after failing post-race inspection.

That means Chase Eliott moves from third place to second while Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick round out the top five.

Wisconsin’s Matt Kenseth finished 27th.

The series will be back in action at Charlotte on Wednesday night.