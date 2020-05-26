Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s percentage of positive coronavirus tests dropped to just over four percent Sunday. The state Department of Health Services reports only 4.1 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the previous 24-hour period – the lowest percentage since last Monday’s record of 2.9 percent and only the fifth time in the prior two months the percentage was below 5 percent.

New numbers and a change in one of our metrics. The downward trajectory of #COVID19-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period is now green. Take a look at Wisconsin’s progress: https://t.co/DYzkG5e39D pic.twitter.com/nHggdAlDFK — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 25, 2020

The state confirmed 307 new cases for a total 15,584 cases. There were 4 more deaths, three in Racine County and one in Fond du Lac County, for a total of 504 deaths of Wisconsin residents.