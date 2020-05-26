Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Health / Medicine / Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin

By

Wisconsin’s percentage of positive coronavirus tests dropped to just over four percent Sunday. The state Department of Health Services reports only 4.1 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the previous 24-hour period – the lowest percentage since last Monday’s record of 2.9 percent and only the fifth time in the prior two months the percentage was below 5 percent.

The state confirmed 307 new cases for a total 15,584 cases. There were 4 more deaths, three in Racine County and one in Fond du Lac County, for a total of 504 deaths of Wisconsin residents.