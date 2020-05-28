No cream puffs: 2020 Wisconsin State Fair cancelled

The Wisconsin State Fair has been officially called off due to COVID-19. This is the first time in 75 years that the fair will not be happening.

The decision was made on Thursday by Fair Board chairman John Yingling. In a statement, Yingling says the decision was not made lightly, and that he’s got everyone’s safety in mind.

We thank you for your unwavering support and will look forward to celebrating the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, August 5 – 15. Refunds, FAQs and Other Information https://t.co/6gc3zO8RHU (7/7) pic.twitter.com/zppmKwL7Bf — Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) May 28, 2020

The Fair attracts over a million visitors every year and organizers said it would be impossible to enforce social distancing on the grounds. The other issue would be putting on the fair only for no one to show up due to fears over COVID-19.

Tourism officials say this will be another $200 million loss to Milwaukee and the suburbs, but that they’re hoping more summer events will be happening to help ease the financial impact.