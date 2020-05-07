Northwoods TV station calls for dismissal of Trump Campaign lawsuit

A Northwoods TV station is calling a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign frivolous.

The Trump administration filed suit last month against WJFW in Rhinelander over a political ad that aired which sought to tie President Trump’s words against the rising death toll of COVID-19.

The campaign called it defamatory, but WJFW says long standing First Amendment protections absolve them of wrongdoing. They state that a political opinion is protected and that his campaign has no standing to sue. They’re asking the federal court to dismiss the suit entirely.