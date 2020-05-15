Packers finalize preseason schedule

The Green Bay Packers finalized their 2020 preseason schedule and both home games are scheduled for afternoon kickoffs.

For the fourth straight season, the Packers will open the preseason at home, facing the Arizona Cardinals in a noon kick at Lambeau Field. It’s the first time since 2015 (at Pittsburgh) that the Packers will play a preseason day game and the first during the day at Lambeau Field since 2006.

The Packers remain home in week two of the preseason, hosting the Cleveland Browns at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22. It’ll be the 26th preseason meeting with the Browns, tied for the second-most preseason games against a single opponent.

The Packers will hit the road for the final two preseason games, at the New York Giants on Saturday, August 29 (7 p.m.) and at the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 3 (7 p.m.).