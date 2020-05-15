Packers may need to dip into reserve fund in 2020

The Green Bay Packers don’t have the luxury of being able to count on a deep pocketed owner, so several years ago, they established a reserve fund, putting money away for a rainy day. That rainy day could come this year.

In a letter to shareholders this week, Packers president Mark Murphy said he’s optimistic the NFL season will not only start on time, but will do so with fans in the stands. But Murphy also knows there could be issues moving forward because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the Packers are planning for a number of contingencies.

The Packers have $385 million in their reserve fund, but may have to dip into that fund if needed. That fund was established specifically to be able to cover expenses for at least one year, in case league and local revenue would disappear.

Without fans in the stands, the Packers would face giving refunds and lose out on in-stadium concessions as well as Pro Shop sales among others.