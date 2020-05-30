Packers restructure Lane Taylor’s contract

Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor has agreed to redo the final year of his contract, saving about $3 million in cap space for the team.

As was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Taylor’s base salary for 2020 will drop from $3.8 million to $1.5 million. Taylor can recoup another $1.5 million if certain incentives are met.

The Packers now have more than $13.89 million in cap space.

Taylor won the Packers starting left guard job last season and started the first two games before suffering a biceps injury during practice in week three, which ended his season.

The team’s second round draft pick, Elgton Jenkins took over and played so well that he landed a spot on the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

Packers sign a second late round pick

The Green Bay Packers a second seventh round draft pick, safety Vernon Scott II out of TCU. The team still has seven more draft selections to sign.