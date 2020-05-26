Packers sign 7th round pick, Garvin to deal today

The Green Bay Packers signed rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin to a contract today. Garvin was the last of their nine selections in this year’s draft.

Garvin, who was the 242nd pick in the draft overall, recorded five sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 2019 as a junior at Miami.

Garvin’s deal is for four years and is worth more than $3.3 million.

At age 20, Garvin is loaded with upside, but his stock fell during the draft after he ran a 4.82 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.