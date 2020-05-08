Packers unveil 2020 NFL Schedule

The Green Bay Packers will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 with a noon kickoff against the NFC North Division rival Minnesota Vikings. The Packers will close the season with a January 3rd noon kick at Chicago and play five times in prime time in between.

The Packers home opener comes in week two of the regular season, Sunday, Sept. 20 (noon) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

They’ll play their first prime time match-up the following Sunday night (Sept. 27) against the Saints in New Orleans.

The Packers return home in week four, facing the Atlanta Falcons in a Monday night game on October 5th at Lambeau Field.

The Packers get an early bye week, in week five, then return for back to back road games at Tampa Bay (Oct. 18 – 3:25 p.m.) and at Houston (Oct. 25 – noon).

The Packers get the Vikings in the return match-up in week eight, Sunday Nov. 1 (noon). Their stiffest challenge will come just four days later when they travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers in a Thursday night contest on November 5.

The Packers have back to back noon kickoffs to follow, at home against Jacksonville on Nov. 15 and at Indianapolis on Nov. 22.

The Packers then close out the regular season with four of their final six games at home. They’ll host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 29 (7:20 p.m.) and then Philadelphia the following week (3:25 p.m. on Dec. 6).

The Packers play Sunday, Dec. 13th at Detroit (noon), then get back to back home games against Carolina and Tennessee. The Carolina game comes in week 15 and will be held either the 19th or 20th. The Titans game is Sunday night, Dec. 27th (7:20 p.m.).

Then it’s on to Chicago to close out the regular season on Jan. 3.

The Packers open the preseason with two straight home games against the Arizona Cardinals (August 13-17) and the Cleveland Browns (August 20-24). They’ll face the Giants in New York in week three (Aug 27-30) before finishing up at Kansas City (Sept. 3-4).

The Packers full 2020 schedule can be found here.