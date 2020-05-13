Porath, Fischer honored by WBCA

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh‘s Leah Porath and Brad Fischer have been selected the NCAA Division III Public School Women’s Player of the Year and NCAA Division II-III Women’s Coach of the Year, respectively, by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) for the 2019-20 season.

Porath is the second straight Titan to capture WBCA Division III Public Schools Player of the Year laurels, joining 2019 winner Isabella Samuels. The WIAC Player of the Year, Porath led the conference in scoring at 17.5 points a game, as well as three-point field goal percentage at .408.

Fischer guided UW-Oshkosh to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Championship and the WIAC Championship title. The Titans compiled a 20-10 record and finished the season on a six-game winning streak. Fischer wrapped up his eighth season as head coach of the Titans and receives WBCA Women’s Division III Coach of the Year for the fourth time (2013, 2017, 2019, 2020).

UW-Green Bay’s Frankie Wurtz was named the NCAA Division I Player of the Year, while Marquette coach Megan Duffy was named the 2020 WBCA Division I Coach of the Year.