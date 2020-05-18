Positive COVID-19 tests at just 2.9% for Monday

Just under three percent of new coronavirus test results in Wisconsin came back positive on Monday. That 2.9% is the lowest percent positive number the state has recorded since early May.

That’s according to the daily update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and it’s down from just over six percent positive tests results on Sunday.

DHS said there are 12,687 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase of 144 over the previous 24 hours, as increased testing continues. There have now been more than 157,000 Wisconsinites tested for the coronavirus.

The statewide hospitalization rate for confirmed cases is 16 percent. Six additional deaths were reported, and COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 459 people in Wisconsin.