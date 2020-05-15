Racing is back this weekend

While many sports are attempting to return to action in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, auto racing is getting it done this weekend.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR event at Darlington Raceway was set with a random draw of racers on Thursday. Brad Keselowski had his name drawn first, giving the 2012 series champion the starting position when the Cup season resumes. Keselowski will be joined on the front fow by Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports.

Cambridge, Wisconsin native Matt Kenseth drew the 12th spot in his return to racing. The two-time Daytona 500 winner and 2003 series champion is returning to the track for the first time since November of 2018 after coming out of retirement to replace the fired Kyle Larson for Chip Ganassi’s team.

Series officials also announced Tuesday they had expanded the schedule to include 20 races between Sunday and late June, nine of which are in the elite Cup Series.

Slinger opens Sunday

Not only will racing return to Slinger Speedway on Sunday, but it’ll be back with at least some fans in the stands to watch. After the lifting of the safer-at-home orders for Wisconsin, there will be a limited number of fans in the stands for the 73rd racing season at the track.

Slinger Speedway will allow 25% of the 10,000 people normally allowed at the facility. That number includes racers and their crews.

Gates open at noon on Sunday with racing starting at 2 p.m.