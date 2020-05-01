Seventh CD candidates will debate tonight

Coronavirus won’t keep candidates in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District from debating Friday night. Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany will square off will square off in a debate hosted by WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, and streamed on the station’s Facebook page and website.

It’s the one chance the candidates have had to get out in front of voters in the 7th Congressional District. Their campaigning has been cut short due to COVID-19, or limited to online town halls only.

The winner of the May 12th special election will have to defend the seat again, when the current term ends in November.