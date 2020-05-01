Some retailers and grocers now requiring customers to wear masks

This week, Costco and Wisconsin-based Menards announced that they will require customers in their stores to wear face masks, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Whole Foods made a similar decision as well.

At the Capitol Thursday, state Representative Michael Schraa (R-Oshkosh) asked Tim Metcalfe, of Madison-based Metcalfe’s Markets, whether his stores will follow suit. “If they don’t come with a mask, can they not come in? Is your store going to offer them a mask, or have one for sale?”

Metcalfe said for now, masks are not required, but if that changes, stores will sell them at customer service. “We would probably, if they couldn’t afford to buy one or didn’t want to buy one, we would probably just give them one and let them in the store, and not create that confrontation. That’s a decision that we’ve yet to make.”

Metcalfe’s operates three grocery stores, two in Madison and one in Wauwatosa.