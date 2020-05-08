Wisconsin Radio Network

State hits 100,000 total tests amid stepped up testing

Testing for COVID-19 continues to increase in Wisconsin. The state set a record for newly reported test results for a third straight day Thursday.

The Department of Health Services reported 314 of more than 5,500 new tests were positive for the coronavirus, total confirmed cases increased to 9,215, and deaths due to COVID-19 climbed by 12, to 374.

USA Today Network Wisconsin reports it was the seventh time in eight days with more than 300 new confirmed cases, amid stepped up testing statewide. The state also surpassed 100,000 tests since the pandemic began.