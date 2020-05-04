State looks to increase testing as positive cases exceed 8200

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Monday that 274 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s just under 10 percent of new tests, down by roughly one point since Sunday when 11 percent of new tests came back positive. A 14 day downward trend is one of the key benchmarks to reopen Wisconsin’s economy, under the Evers’ administration’s “Badger Bounce Back” plan.

In total 8,245 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin, 1,621 have been hospitalized, and at least 340 people have died from complications due to COVID-19.

Governor Tony Evers has announced a plan to make Wisconsin one of the top states in testing per capita.

DHS Secretary Andrea Palm says you should get tested if you show symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control have updated the list of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“These symptoms include, a fever of over 100-point-four degrees, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, a sore throat, a headache, chills, muscle aches, and the new or recent loss of taste or smell,” Palm said. We want every Wisconsin resident who needs a test to get a test.”