State nears start of Badger Bounce Back plan as COVID-19 infections slow down

There’s more signs that the state will be opening up businesses sooner, rather than later, under the Governor’s Badger Bounce Back Plan.

New numbers from the Department of Health Services show that the state is now meeting 5 out of the 6 criteria that are needed to start rolling back the Governor’s Safer at Home orders.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 detections is down across the state over the past two weeks and hospitals say they’re ready to handle more cases without causing a crisis in their facilities.

There were 193 new cases reported on Tuesday, with 9 more deaths.