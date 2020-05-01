State Supreme Court will hear arguments in GOP suit over ‘Safer at Home’ extension

Wisconsin Radio Network

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether to keep Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order in place.

Republican legislators brought a lawsuit contending that Evers and Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm exceeded their authority, when Palm extended that order until May 26. Evers declared a public health emergency on March 12, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that order expires on May 11.

Republican leaders say they want a seat at the table, in determining when businesses may reopen.

The high court, with a 5-2 conservative majority, said Friday it would hold arguments remotely on Tuesday, and is expected to issue a ruling soon after.