State unemployment fund could run out as early as October

Wisconsin’s unemployment benefits fund could run out by October 11th before the global COVID-19 pandemic runs its course.

It would be the first time the fund has run dry since the Great Recession of 2008. Should that happen, the state would be able to borrow from the federal government in order to keep the checks flowing.

The Department of Workforce Development, which oversees the fund, calls the October 11th date a “worst case scenario.”

Other projections, which assume a return to normalcy in the near future, show the current unemployment fund running dry in January or September of 2021.

