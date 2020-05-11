State will release names of nursing homes with COVD-19

The state will be releasing names of nursing homes and long-term care facilities with positive cases of coronavirus. The disclosure will come this week, perhaps as early as Monday.

A spokesman for LeadingAge Wisconsin, a statewide association of long-term care providers, said “this is not a list of failures,” but simply a list of facilities where staff members or residents have tested positive with COVID-19.

As of Saturday, the state had a reported 634 cases at long-term care facilities, with 169 deaths. A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the release of the information is in line with an interim final rule published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.