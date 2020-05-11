Stricker adds two more vice captains to U.S. Ryder Cup team

United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker announced Monday that he has selected Davis Love III and Zach Johnson as vice captains for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The U.S. team will face Europe on Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits.

Love and Johnson join Jim Furyk as U.S. vice captains. Stricker will announce one more vice captain before the tournament. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Tom Lehman are potential candidates.

Stricker, Furyk and Johnson all played for Love and the 2012 U.S. team at Medinah Country Club. Stricker and Furyk also served as vice captains under Love on the victorious 2016 U.S. team at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.