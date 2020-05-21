Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Here’s a look at Thursday’s statewide COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported six deaths due to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hour period, bringing the total number of lives lost to 487.

Total confirmed cases are 13,885, an increase of 472 from Wednesday.

Updated numbers, and now, with Langlade and Taylor Counties reporting #COVID19_WI cases for the first time, all counties in our state have reported cases. Look at the data: https://t.co/mAVfWJv6Gc pic.twitter.com/DYim1AQAE5 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 21, 2020

DHS, which has set a goal of testing an average of 11-thousand people day, once again set a one day record, conducting about 9400 tests, of which five percent were positive.