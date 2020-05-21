Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Radio Network

Here’s a look at Thursday’s statewide COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported six deaths due to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hour period, bringing the total number of lives lost to 487.

Total confirmed cases are 13,885, an increase of 472 from Wednesday.

DHS, which has set a goal of testing an average of 11-thousand people day, once again set a one day record, conducting about 9400 tests, of which five percent were positive.