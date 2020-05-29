Wisconsin Radio Network

Thursday's COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Here are Thursday’s statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Eleven additional deaths reported in the previous 24 hour period have brought the total to 550 lives lost in the state.

There were 512 additional positive test results, for a total of 16,974. In addition, another 41 people were hospitalized.

Most of the COVID-19 patients are in southeastern Wisconsin, where 290 people are hospitalized. Another 10,114 negative test results were also reported.