Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Here are Thursday’s statewide COVID-19 numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Eleven additional deaths reported in the previous 24 hour period have brought the total to 550 lives lost in the state.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers for today. To see a breakdown by age, gender, county, and more, log on: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/giKvhNFDe5 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 28, 2020

There were 512 additional positive test results, for a total of 16,974. In addition, another 41 people were hospitalized.

Most of the COVID-19 patients are in southeastern Wisconsin, where 290 people are hospitalized. Another 10,114 negative test results were also reported.