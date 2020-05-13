Tiffany takes win in 7th CD special election

State Senator Tom Tiffany is headed to Washington. The Republican took the win in Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacant seat in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

“I have one goal as I go out to Washington D.C., and that is to get America back up on her feet again. This is a real blow that we’ve taken over the last couple months,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker with just over 57 percent of the vote.

“I look forward to going to work with President Trump, out in Washington, D.C.”

Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) is a Great Advocate for the incredible people of Wisconsin (WI07). We need Tom in Congress to help us Make America Great Again! He will Fight for Small Business, supports our Incredible Farmers, Loves our Military and our Vets…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Tiffany will have to win again in November, in order to serve a full two-year term of his own. Zunker, the Wausau school board president and a Ho Chunk tribal judge, got 42 percent of the vote in a district President Trump carried by 20 points in 2016.

Thank you to everyone who supported this campaign. This wasn’t the result we hoped for, but I’m proud of the campaign we ran. We showed what can be done, and we laid the groundwork for this seat to turn blue in November. pic.twitter.com/OJGNUcZdlj — Tricia Zunker (@TriciaforWI) May 13, 2020