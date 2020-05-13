Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Tiffany takes win in 7th CD special election

Tiffany takes win in 7th CD special election

By

State Senator Tom Tiffany is headed to Washington. The Republican took the win in Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacant seat in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

“I have one goal as I go out to Washington D.C., and that is to get America back up on her feet again. This is a real blow that we’ve taken over the last couple months,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker with just over 57 percent of the vote.

“I look forward to going to work with President Trump, out in Washington, D.C.”

Tiffany will have to win again in November, in order to serve a full two-year term of his own. Zunker, the Wausau school board president and a Ho Chunk tribal judge, got 42 percent of the vote in a district President Trump carried by 20 points in 2016.

 