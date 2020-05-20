Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Radio Network

The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 in Wisconsin was back up slightly on Tuesday, an increase in numbers because of expanded testing.

The positive rate was five percent, out of all tests administered in the previous 24 hours. Monday’s positive rate was just under three percent.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin included 128 new positive test results and 8 additional deaths, bringing the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to 467.